Dales Canoe Club invitation

Dales canoe club members have been practicing hard during the winter season sessions at their long time base of Starbeck swimming pool. They are now eager to get back onto open water and the first outing will be the river Nidd, Conyngham hall, Knaresborough on Thursday 18th April, 6.30pm.

The DCC would also like to extend an invitation to any non-club members who have kayaking experience to come and join in the fun. The only condition is that they bring their own boat and kit.