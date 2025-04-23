‘Cycle to the Serengeti’ challenge passes the halfway point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Throughout the month of April, the Training at Work Group team is trading office chairs for bike saddles in a bold and heartwarming effort to support children’s hospice care.

Our aim? To collectively cycle the distance from the UK to the Serengeti – an ambitious 6,500-mile journey – as part of our ‘Cycle to the Serengeti’ challenge, all in support of the wonderful Martin House Hospice.

So far, we have raised a massive £3,200!

With an original fundraising target of £600, our team has already raised an incredible £3,200 – and counting! The overwhelming support has been nothing short of inspiring.

Collecting donations at Wetherby Market

Much of this success is thanks to the generosity of the Wetherby community, who have rallied around the cause with open hearts and generosity. Local businesses, residents, friends, and family have all played a part in helping us smash our target more than five times over.

But we haven’t finished yet…

How you can support us

Whether you’re inspired to sponsor a rider, join in the cycling effort, or simply spread the word, your support will help provide comfort, care, and dignity to children and families facing the most challenging times.

Every day this April we set up bikes outside our offices and get to work Credit: Training at Work Group Ltd

You can also sponsor the team if you wish to Here.

The Grand Finale

As the final day of the challenge approaches, we will be celebrating the completion of the challenge in style! The grand finale will take place on Wednesday 30th April at 4pm on Horsefair, Wetherby.

We are inviting everyone – friends, families, supporters, and the wider community to join us for a celebratory gathering in the street. It will be a moment to celebrate the incredible effort, the funds raised, and, most importantly, the impact made for Martin House. There will be music, refreshments, and, of course, a chance to cheer on the final cyclists as we hit our milestone.

Further details

You can read more or confirm your attendance on our Facebook page Here.