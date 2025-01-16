Courses and Events

By jen dening
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 09:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Courses and events at St Mark's church, Leeds Road

The Bereavement Journey is a 7 session programme which assists bereaved people to process their loss.

Guests do their own grief work.

Each Session comprises two films followed by discussion in a small group, facilitated by volunteers, and with a break for refreshment.

Starts Friday February 7, for seven weeks, 2-4pm. At St Mark’s church, Leeds Road, Harrogate. Hg28ay.

Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice