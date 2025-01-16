Courses and Events
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Courses and events at St Mark's church, Leeds Road
The Bereavement Journey is a 7 session programme which assists bereaved people to process their loss.
Guests do their own grief work.
Each Session comprises two films followed by discussion in a small group, facilitated by volunteers, and with a break for refreshment.
Starts Friday February 7, for seven weeks, 2-4pm. At St Mark’s church, Leeds Road, Harrogate. Hg28ay.