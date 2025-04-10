Constable Burton Hall & Gardens Tulip Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Constable Burton Hall & Gardens will be running the ever-popular annual Tulip Festival over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend - Saturday 3rd May to Monday 5th May 2025.

With more than 6000 tulips of over 100 different varieties planted throughout the formal and woodland gardens, this is the most spectacular time of year to visit Constable Burton Hall & Gardens!

As the northern show garden for Bloms Bulbs - winner of 70 Chelsea Gold Medals - we will be showcasing their incredible collection of flowers, a vibrant mix of classic favourites and exciting new varieties! This really is the most beautiful season in our gardens, with a riot of colour everywhere you cast your eye.

Our planting schemes are designed to inspire you: discover the versatility of this glorious spring flower, and let your imagination run wild planning your own garden designs. Our lawn marquees will host a stunning display of cut flowers from Bloms’ own nursery, and there will be expert advice on hand from the Bloms team who will be in attendance. Bloms have also devised a specially curated collection of tulips unique to Constable Burton Hall & Gardens which will be on sale during the festival.

The Tulip Festival showcases 6000 tulips of many different varieties

The Lawn Marquee pop-up will be serving a delicious assortment of hot & cold refreshments, all baked freshly by our talented estate head chef. Our selection of sandwiches, snacks, cakes and cream teas are the perfect complement to a leisurely stroll through the tulips. We will also have a licensed bar for those who would like to enjoy a tipple with their treats!

The festival runs over the early May bank holiday weekend, and it is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of spring in full bloom in our stunning gardens.

TULIP FESTIVAL INFORMATION

Location:

A bed of delicate white tulips with Grade I listed Constable Burton Hall in the background

Constable Burton Hall & Gardens

Constable Burton

Leyburn

North Yorkshire

Vibrant tulips in bloom at Constable Burton Hall & Gardens' annual Tulip Festival

DL8 5LJ

Dates & Opening Times:

Saturday 3rd May, Sunday 4th May and Monday 5th May 2025

10am – 4pm (last admissions at 3.30pm)

Tickets:

Visitors are advised to pre-book tickets to avoid disappointment and help us manage the event safely.

Adult tickets which are pre-booked online are available at a discounted rate of £10 per person (plus a booking fee of £2.50 for the whole transaction).

Tickets purchased on the door are £12 for adults.

Children’s tickets (ages 3 to 16 years) are £5.

Infants aged 0 to 2 years are free of charge.

Online booking via – www.constableburton.com

Accessible toilets are available on site.

Dogs are admitted on leads.

Free parking is available on site in an adjacent field.

For coach parties, minibuses and all groups of 20 or more, please contact us at [email protected] so we can arrange parking, drop-off and an arrival time slot (if required).