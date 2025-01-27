Concert of music by Ukrainian composers
12 year old singer from Ukraine will be featured in a concert of music by Ukrainian composers on Saturday February 1 at 2pm at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate
Free admission, donations to Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. Tea and cakes. Wide variety of music by Ukrainian composers who should be better known.