Concert of music by Ukrainian composers

By Joyce Martin
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
12 year old singer from Ukraine will be featured in a concert of music by Ukrainian composers on Saturday February 1 at 2pm at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate

Free admission, donations to Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. Tea and cakes. Wide variety of music by Ukrainian composers who should be better known.

Related topics:Oxford StreetHarrogateTea
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice