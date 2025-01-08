Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

12 year old singer Yesaniia Honcharova from Kyiv will be part of the concert of music by Ukrainian composers at Harrogate Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, HG1 1PP on Saturday 1 February at 2pm.

Wide variety of music, classical, film, tango, Christmas carols, and songs by brilliant composers who should be much better known.

Free admission. Tea and cakes. Donations to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.