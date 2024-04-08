Concert at All Saints Church with a romantic twist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John and his wife, Rosemary were married at Ripley Castle in 1998, and to help celebrate their silver wedding anniversary last year the couple had their marriage blessed in All Saints Church Ripley.

John and Rosemary, a bassoon player, first met in 1996 when John was conducting the beautiful Wind Serenade by Antonio Dvorak and Rosemary was a member of the orchestra.

This concert is very special to them as it will be the first time in almost 30 years that they have performed this wonderful work. The Wind Ensemble will also be performing the Petit Symphonie by Gounod and Serenade for Wind in E Flat by Mozart.

Ilkley Chamber Orchestra Wind Ensemble

Tickets are priced at £18 for adults and £5 for under 16's to include wine and canapés. They can be purchased from: caytonparish.org/events, Eventbrite.com and by calling Karen Evans on.