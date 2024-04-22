Community radio welcomes Leeds student as new host
The community radio station's newest host, Jacob Hemingway, a student at Leeds Trinity University, is set to bring his passion for a niche Japanese music genre, City Pop, to the airwaves starting this Saturday, (April 27) at 6pm.
Harrogate Community Radio has a long history of collaborating with Leeds Trinity by giving students a safe space to get real-world experience.
Jacob's show, City Pop Club, promises to be a unique blend of music and culture, focusing on the captivating sounds of City Pop. This genre has been gaining traction globally, and Jacob is eager to share his insights and favourite tracks with the Harrogate community.
At Harrogate Community Radio, fostering local talent and providing a platform for diverse voices is a core mission. By welcoming Jacob, a student from Leeds Trinity University, the station continues its commitment to supporting emerging talent and offering opportunities for individuals to explore new interests.
The partnership between Harrogate Community Radio and Leeds Trinity University is a testament to the mutually beneficial relationship between local organisations and educational institutions.
As Jacob steps into his role as host, both parties stand to gain: Harrogate Community Radio expands its programming with fresh perspectives, while Jacob gains valuable experience and exposure in the broadcasting world.
A spokesman for HCR said: "Join us in welcoming Jacob Hemingway to the airwaves of Harrogate Community Radio. Tune in this Saturday at 6pm to discover the enchanting world of City Pop and support local talent. Together, let's embrace the power of community radio and celebrate the vibrant voices of our region."