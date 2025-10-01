Community invited to Light a Candle in Remembrance at Harrogate Baptist Church

Light a candle service 2025 - Harrogate Baptist Church

Full Circle Funerals and Harrogate Baptist Church are inviting the local community to take part in a special Light a Candle in Remembrance event on Sunday 30 November, 12.30–4pm, at Harrogate Baptist Church.

Now in its third year, the event offers a calm and reflective space for anyone who wishes to remember loved ones they have lost. Guests are welcome to light a candle, spend quiet time in remembrance, and share a warm drink with others.

Ruth Owen, Funeral Director at Full Circle Funerals, said: “Life is so busy and we wanted to create an opportunity where people could come and have as much quiet and time for reflection as they need, to remember the people they are missing. We have been holding this event with Rev Ann and the Baptist Church for three years and I am grateful to Ann and the team at the Church for making it possible.”

Rev Ann Chesworth of Harrogate Baptist Church added: “Everyone is welcome on the day. As well as lighting a candle, there will be a welcoming face and a warm drink for all who come along.”

The event is free to attend, and open to all members of the community.

Event details

What: Light a Candle in Remembrance

