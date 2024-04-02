Community invited for a day of brews, bites, and beats at Hambleton Brewery's open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, May 4th, Hambleton Brewery is once again welcoming locals to its annual Open Day—a relaxed affair promising good beer, food, and music in a laid-back setting.

Situated in the heart of North Yorkshire, Hambleton Brewery is known for its quality craft brews, with favourites including Stallion Amber, Nightmare Porter, and Stud Blonde. But the Open Day isn't just about tasting.

From 12 pm to 5 pm, free brewery tours will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, while food trucks offer a variety of street eats to enjoy alongside your pint.

In the evening, The Bootleggers, a local band, will provide live music, adding to the community atmosphere. Admission is free, making it an ideal day out for families and friends alike.