Christmas String Quartet come to Harrogate

Alistair Griffin, who shot to stardom on BBC show Fame Academy and also sang the Tour de France anthem "The Road," is set to captivate audiences once again with his Candlelit Christmas show in Harrogate on December 13th. Joined by the acclaimed Ebor String Quartet, the night promises Christmas classics in a magical setting at Christ Church on the Stray.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unique concert experience will be bathed in glow of a thousand candles, creating an intimate and enchanting atmosphere to complement the festive music. The Ebor Quartet will play the main part of the show with string versions of beloved Christmas songs.

Alistair Griffin will take the stage later in the show to lead the audience in a sing-along of Christmas classics, adding his own signature touch to the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Ignite Concerts third visit to Christ Church on the Stray, captivating audiences with its unique blend of musical talent and atmospheric charm. Now, Harrogate audiences will have the opportunity to experience this unforgettable festive performance at Christ Church High Harrogate.

For Tickets go to https://igniteconcertsyork.com/events/candlelit-christmas-in-harrogate/