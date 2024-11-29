Christmas String Quartet come to Harrogate

Alistair Griffin, who shot to stardom on BBC show Fame Academy and also sang the Tour de France anthem "The Road," is set to captivate audiences once again with his Candlelit Christmas show in Harrogate on December 13th. Joined by the acclaimed Ebor String Quartet, the night promises Christmas classics in a magical setting at Christ Church on the Stray.

This unique concert experience will be bathed in glow of a thousand candles, creating an intimate and enchanting atmosphere to complement the festive music. The Ebor Quartet will play the main part of the show with string versions of beloved Christmas songs.

Alistair Griffin will take the stage later in the show to lead the audience in a sing-along of Christmas classics, adding his own signature touch to the evening.

This is Ignite Concerts third visit to Christ Church on the Stray, captivating audiences with its unique blend of musical talent and atmospheric charm. Now, Harrogate audiences will have the opportunity to experience this unforgettable festive performance at Christ Church High Harrogate.

For Tickets go to https://igniteconcertsyork.com/events/candlelit-christmas-in-harrogate/

