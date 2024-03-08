Cheers: Wetherby Beer Festival returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wetherby Grange Park has confirmed the return of the hugely successful Wetherby Beer Festival over the May Bank Holiday - Friday May 3 & Saturday May 4 – with even more award-winning beers, live bands and family entertainment on offer.

Following last year’s inaugural event which saw more than 3,500 people attend, this year’s Festival hopes to raise even more funds to help grassroots sports as well as other local community projects and nearby Martin House Children’s Hospice in Boston Spa.

2024 will see more than fifty artisan, local and regional beers, ciders and stouts on offer as well as the ever-popular gin bar, cocktail bar and a champagne lounge for those who want to try something different.

Wetherby Beer Festival is back - bigger and better

Larger marquees have been booked and, to reduce wait times, six new bars will be introduced including a dedicated Lager & Cider Bar, four extra Cask Bars to sit alongside the traditional Long Bar and an Express Can & Bottle Bar.

Entertainment will feature an amazing line-up of tribute bands including Taylor Swift, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and Billy Joel, as well as free children’s activities, and locally sourced street food concessions. A shuttle bus will also be available to ferry festival goers between Grange Park, Boston Spa and Wetherby.

The Festival opens on the Friday with the business networking event, sponsored by solicitors Schofield Sweeney. The Friday sessions are for over 18s only, with Saturday’s ticketed event open to all ages, with two children going free with every paying adult. Doors open 5.30-11pm on the Friday and 12noon until 11pm on the Saturday.

Adam Hastie, Partner at Schofield Sweeney, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the business networking event again at the Wetherby Beer Festival. After the success of last year’s event it was an easy decision to come on board this year for a festival that promises to be even bigger and better.

Wetherby Beer Festival - Gin Bar

Deborah Kelly, Chair of Wetherby Beer Festival, added: “Last year’s event surpassed everyone’s expectations in terms of how the local community embraced the Festival and helped smash our fundraising target. The money raised has made a huge difference and has already been invested in numerous developments including solar panels to help reduce Grange Park’s energy costs so that sports subs remain affordable for all.

“For 2024, we also pledge to support other local community projects and Martin House Children’s Hospice with 10 per cent of profits being donated to these good causes. We hope to welcome even more guests through the doors this year for another amazing community event.”

Anyone wanting to get the latest updates or special offers can follow the Beer Festival or the local bands that are appearing via the Beer Festival’s website or Facebook Page (@WetherbyBeerFest).

Event main sponsors are once again leading estate agents Manning Stainton, with branches across Yorkshire, along with many other high-profile businesses also confirming their support such as Progeny Group and Prosura.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.wetherbybeerfest.com starting from just £7.50. Last year’s event was a sell out so book early to avoid disappointment.