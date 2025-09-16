Celebrating the legacy of John Lennon, brand new production Imagine Lennon comes to Leeds – Wardrobe on Friday 3rd October 2025!

Tyson Kelly is Imagine Lennon in his own show, announcing an October 2025 UK Tour this Autumn.

Experience an unforgettable and intimate evening celebrating the legacy of John Lennon, brought to life by the internationally acclaimed Tyson Kelly as John Lennon - renowned for his striking portrayal of Lennon in Broadway’s “Let It Be” and in the UK & World’s #1 Beatles Tribute “The Bootleg Beatles” for seven years.

With over 15 years of dedication to the role, Kelly’s uncanny look and sound-a-like embodies Lennon’s voice, presence, and artistry with remarkable authenticity having the rare combination of the natural vocal timbre and vocal talent with the youthfulness and visual appearance of John Lennon - backed by a five-piece powerhouse band he presents an elegant journey through the brilliant music of Lennon (& McCartney), witness first-hand stories about Lennon’s catalogue all the way from ‘Please Please Me’ to ‘Double Fantasy’ with ten years of solo hits and a carefully selected collection of the undeniable B side favourites fans will love to hear.

A gifted musician with a longstanding background in drama and musical theatre, Kelly’s performance is deeply personal, shaped by a lifelong passion for The Beatles and a deep connection to Lennon and his songwriting. Talent is in the blood, hailing from a rich musical heritage his father, Tom Kelly, co-wrote iconic hits including, including “Like a Virgin” (Madonna), “True Colors” (Cyndi Lauper) amongst others.

This captivating production is a sophisticated homage to one of music’s most enduring icons, making it a must-see event for all John Lennon and discerning Beatles fans alike and lovers of timeless songwriting.

“Tyson Kelly brings Lennon back to life in this unique and mesmerizing Show” - Neil O’Brien Entertainment UK

Tickets available from - https://www.imagine-lennon.com/