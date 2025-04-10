Celebrating Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity's milestone birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a world where challenges and struggles often seem overwhelming, the act of giving can be a beacon of hope. Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) are fuelled by the compassion and generosity of our donors and supporters, who allow us to go above and beyond the provision of the NHS. 2025 marks a phenomenal milestone of HHCC turning 30; this year we value your support more than ever. Read on to find out how you can make a difference.

The Charity of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) was first established as a registered charity on 16 October 1995. Our purpose over the past 30 years has been to enhance the quality of healthcare services and support staff wellbeing, beyond normal NHS funding.

Throughout 2025, we will be holding a variety of events, including the return of our Stepathon during National Volunteer Week, where we will also be officially launching our Stepping Up Community.

Our Stepathon takes place around the perimeter of Harrogate District Hospital (HDH), where we encourage others to contribute to a combined total of 300km, all whilst raising vital funds! If this seems like a challenge you’d like to take part in, please see our contact details at the end of this article.

Scan the QR code to find out how you can support our 30th birthday fundraising

Our main event will be the HHCC 30th Birthday Ball, taking place on Friday 17 October 2025 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa. The Ball will consist of a three-course meal, welcome refreshments, a silent auction with luxury prizes and entertainment throughout the evening.

We would be delighted for local businesses and groups to be involved in our celebratory event and join us in partying like its 1995! To review and purchase your table package, please click here: https://hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-30th-birthday-ball/.

“What impact can I make?” I hear you ask. To celebrate turning 30, HHCC are fundraising towards cancer diagnostic equipment to help reduce diagnosis time. This new AI technology will be utilised in our Histopathology Service to interpret breast cancer markers at the molecular level. These results are then used to determine an appropriate treatment plan for the patient.

HHCC are excited to be celebrating this special year alongside donors, supporters, patients, their families and our colleagues who have been with us as part of the past three decades.

To see how you can make a difference, not just in 2025, but for the future of HDFT, please do get in touch with the HHCC and Volunteer Team on [email protected] or 01423 557408.