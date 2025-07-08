Celebrating community spirit: Summer events supporting Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity
In recent weeks, we’ve been fortunate to support some incredible community events raising vital funds for HDFT. On Sunday 8 June, Bishop Monkton came alive with fire engines, live music, sporting activities, and delicious food at a summer fair benefiting the HDFT Adult Diabetes Service. Shortly after, on Sunday 6 July, the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) Summer Fayre took place at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall, featuring face painting, a bouncy castle, games, and a tombola — much to the delight of the families supporting the event. Both gatherings were resounding successes, uniting communities behind these vital departments.
On Saturday 5 July, Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen hosted its first-ever Open Mic Night in aid of HHCC. Our ongoing partnership with Starling has brought us closer to local talent and supporters alike, and the event was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate creativity while raising funds for our cause. Meeting passionate supporters and hearing original songs is one of the many joys of working at the charity.
With our 30th birthday approaching, we are thrilled to announce individual tickets are now available for the HHCC 30th Birthday Ball, happening on Friday 17 October 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton. Join us for a memorable evening featuring a three-course meal, refreshments, a silent auction, and entertainment throughout the night. We’d love to celebrate this milestone with you—secure your seats now at hhcc.co.uk/events.
Looking ahead, our next summer event is the AAC Summer Sweat, a virtual race in aid of Active Against Cancer. Details will be announced soon on our website and social media, so stay tuned!
We are always inspired by the creativity of our supporters. If you have an exciting fundraising idea, please get in touch at [email protected] or call 01423 57408. Together, we can continue making a difference.