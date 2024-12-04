Celebrate the holidays at North Yorkshire Water Park with festive workshops, adventures and food to enjoy

All-new festive activities this year, including a Christmas workshop and grotto experience, breakfast with Santa, and new menu items.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This holiday season, North Yorkshire Water Park is spreading festive cheer with a sleigh-load of Christmas activities for the whole family. From meeting Santa to enjoying a seasonal pizza after festive workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For groups looking for more adventure this festive season, the ‘A Slice of Christmas’ deal offers a fantastic mix of fun and festive flavours. Choose from exciting activities like archery, axe-throwing, and puzzle or escape rooms, followed by a seasonal pizza topped with turkey, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce, and red onions. Perfect for friends, families, or team celebrations, this festive package is £23 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, every Saturday in December (7, 14, and 21), families enjoy the Christmas Workshop & Grotto experience. For £22.50, children can enjoy decorating gingerbread trees, crafting holiday decorations, and penning letters to Santa, with the help of Santa's Elves. Then, they’ll meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in the cozy grotto, where each child receives a special gift.

Christmas Workshops at NYWP

Back by popular demand, Breakfast with Santa is a fantastic way for families to start their Sunday mornings! Every Sunday in December (8, 15, and 22), guests can enjoy a delicious buffet breakfast in the cozy lakeside Café @ NYWP, including teas, coffees, and a special selection box for the children. After breakfast, kids will have quality time with Santa to chat about their Christmas wishes, with tickets priced at £12.50 per person.

Families can also enjoy the Elf Walk, a fun and free festive stroll around the lake where you can hunt for Santa’s sneaky elves. Count how many you spot and submit your answer to the Café staff to enter a prize draw. It’s a great way to enjoy the fresh winter air and add some extra magic to the day.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We are excited to bring some Christmas magic to the Water Park this December with a range of festive activities that are sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Whether you’re decorating gingerbread, sharing a breakfast with Santa, or enjoying some outdoor adventure, there’s no better place to make lasting memories with family and friends. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the festivities at NYWP this Christmas season!”