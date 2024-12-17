Celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve in style at BOX Leeds and Headingley

BOX is bringing the festive cheer to its two Leeds locations in both its City-Centre and Headingley, with a lineup that has something for everyone. Whether you’re diving into indulgent Christmas dishes, catching every thrilling moment of live sports, or partying into 2025, it’s the go-to spot for an unforgettable celebration.

This December, sports fans can revel in live action on BOX’s HD screens. Don’t miss the Leeds United’s fixtures, including a Boxing Day clash with Stoke, followed by their trip to Derby County on December 29th. Plus, catch all the other Boxing Day Premier League action, featuring highlights like Wolves vs. Manchester United at 5:30 PM and Liverpool vs. Leicester at 8:00 PM.

For fight and darts enthusiasts, BOX has you covered too. Witness Tyson Fury’s much-anticipated rematch with Usyk on December 21st and every thrilling moment of the PDC World Darts Championship. With unbeatable views from every seat, BOX is the ultimate spot for sports enthusiasts this festive season.

Adding to their exciting Festive Feast and Festive Bottomless options, BOX is serving up festive specials like the crispy Santa’s Sub, the indulgent ‘All the Trimmings’ Burger, and the plant-based Festive ‘No Beef’ Burger. Seasonal pizzas like the Festive Veggie Feast and Deck the Halls, plus a decadent Chocolate Orange Brownie, round out the mouthwatering menu.

Tuck into limited edition festive dishes

Pair your meal with BOX’s special festive drinks for the ultimate holiday experience. Choose from the Caramelised Orange Twist, a delightful blend of Chase Marmalade vodka, vanilla, blood orange, and marmalade, or explore seasonal craft beers like BrewDog’s Mini Kegs, offering 8 personal pints of your favourite beers like Punk IPA, Wingman Pale Ale, or Lost Lager. Don’t miss the festive BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA with its perfect mix of malts and citrus. For party vibes, try the Santa Bomb shots or Baby Grinch Baby Lager shots.

Entertainment is in full swing at BOX Leeds’s city centre venue! Every Thursday at 9 PM, Bandeoke invites guests to live their rockstar dreams, belting out their favourite songs alongside a live band. Fridays feature electrifying sets to keep the dancefloor buzzing, while Saturdays showcase incredible live performances from local bands. The City Centre venue also has Shuffleboard and electric darts, offering the opportunity to go head-to-head with friends in a thrilling contest.

At Headingley, guests can immerse themselves in the perfect combination of sport and bar games, with karaoke, basketball hoops, electric darts, beer pong, and air hockey arcade games on offer, ensuring everyone is entertained throughout the night.

Whether you’re planning a festive meal, a sports-packed day out, or the party of the year, both BOX Leeds and Headingley is the perfect destination for all your holiday celebrations. Visit the website today to book your Christmas festivities: https://www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/leeds-city-centre/christmas and https://www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/headingley/christmas

Challenge friends to electric darts or shuffleboard

To close out the year in style, BOX Leeds is hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. On December 31st, live bands, signature cocktails, and a buzzing atmosphere will make it the city’s best night out. Guests can also dance the night away at BOX Headingley as there will be a live DJ playing classic anthems that guarantee a rocking start to the 2025. Pre-book your table now to secure your spot and start the new year with a night to remember: https://www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/leeds-city-centre/new-years-eve https://www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/headingley/new-years-eve