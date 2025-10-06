Cast of upcoming Calendar Girls stage production makes emotional visit to Rylstone to meet original Calendar Girls

Recently the cast of Diva Productions’ upcoming stage production of Calendar Girls embarked on a poignant and unforgettable journey to Rylstone, North Yorkshire, the birthplace of the remarkable true story that inspired the play, film, and global movement.

In an intimate and deeply moving meeting, the cast had the privilege of spending time with two of the original Calendar Girls, Angela Baker and Tricia Stewart whose courage, humour, and unwavering friendship gave rise to a legacy that has touched hearts around the world. Hearing their story firsthand, a story rooted in love, loss, aging, resilience, and the extraordinary power of community, left a profound impact on all who were present.

Following the visit to Rylstone, the cast travelled to nearby Kettlewell to explore some of the iconic filming locations from the 2003 film. But it was their time with the original Calendar Girls that proved to be the emotional heart of the trip.

“It was one of the most moving and memorable days of our lives,” said Director, Andrew Ashley. “To sit with these women and hear how they turned personal grief into something so inspiring was incredibly humbling. It reminded us all why this story matters and why it continues to resonate with audiences everywhere.”

Some of the Cast with the original Calendar Girls

As preparations for the upcoming production continue, this heartfelt experience will undoubtedly inform and enrich the cast’s portrayal of a story that celebrates life, friendship, and the quiet strength found in ordinary people doing something extraordinary.

The production promises to honour the legacy of the original Calendar Girls with the warmth, wit, and emotional depth their story deserves.

The production will be staged at St George’s Hall, Bradford from 16 to 18 October 2025. For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/calendar-girls