Care home to welcome community for open day

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:49 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:08 GMT
Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of tea and entertainment on Saturday 30th November from 10am – 4pm

Guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Our Activities Team will be hosting a range of activities for our residents and visitors to take part in.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Boroughbridge Manor will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

