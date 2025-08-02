Care home invites community to summer fete
Taking place between 12.30pm-3.30pm guests will be able to take a deep dive into an underwater wonderland of fun, with craft and gift stalls, tombola, games, delicious themed refreshments and ice cream van, along with live music entertainment from The Cherry Tones!
Katherine Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our summer fete! Our fete is a great chance to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- I hope to see you all there!”
Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.