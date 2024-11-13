Calling all home bakers! Applications for the next series of The Great British Bake Off are now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Productions are currently casting for series 16 and are looking for Britain’s best amateur bakers to enter the famous white tent in 2025.

Do you have a passion for baking? Are you fabulous with flavours and inventive with ingredients? If you or someone you know is wonderful with a whisk then we want to hear from you!

If you want to apply, a love and passion for baking is a must. It is good if you can show a broader baking repertoire than just cakes (there is a bread and pastry week after all!). You do not need to have tried literally everything or be the best at filo pastry as there is always time to practice and learn throughout the process. Lots of bakers who have appeared on the show before will say how much they learnt throughout the process in a supportive environment.

When completing your application form be sure to include as much information about you and your baking as possible. You want to show us who you are as well as what type of baker you are and what makes you stand out from the crowd.

Including lots of photos of your bakes is a great way to show off your amazing creations and we always encourage people to send a short video of themselves, if they are able to.

Applications are always welcome from people who have applied before but were not successful. Lots of people have made it into the tent when it was not their first time applying, so this could be your year!

If an applicant is successful in moving on to the next stage of the process, they will be contacted by a member of the casting team before Friday 14th February 2025. If an applicant has not heard back by Friday 14th February 2025, the application has not been successful on this occasion.

The closing date for applications is 1pm on Monday 9th December 2024. It is ok to spend a bit of time on your application, but we encourage people not to leave it until the last minute to submit it. Allow plenty of time for your application to be read!

Applications are open to everyone although you must be 16 or over on the 1st of January 2025 and you must be a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands). Full Rules of Entry can be found at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk. Apply Now!

If you have any questions about applying, please contact the casting team on 01174568530 or email [email protected]. Good Luck!

Apply online: www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk