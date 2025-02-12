Boroughbridge care home offers senior tech support

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 18:12 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST
Technology workshop/cafe at Boroughbridge manor.placeholder image
Technology workshop/cafe at Boroughbridge manor.
Boroughbridge Manor is excited to announce a special Tech Café event for seniors on February 24 from 10.30am - 12.30pm. This event is designed to help our senior community members become more comfortable and confident with modern technology.

The Tech Café will offer hands-on assistance with smartphones, tablets, and computers. Our friendly staff will be on hand to provide guidance and answer any questions. Whether you want to learn how to video call your loved ones, manage your emails, or explore social media, this event is the perfect opportunity to enhance your tech skills in a supportive environment.

Most Popular

We believe that technology can greatly enrich the lives of our residents, and we are committed to providing the resources and support needed to bridge the digital divide.

There will also be free refreshments and snacks for our guests.

Join us at Boroughbridge Manor on February 24 for a morning of learning, fun, and community. We look forward to seeing you there!

Related topics:Boroughbridge
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice