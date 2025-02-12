Boroughbridge care home offers senior tech support

Technology workshop/cafe at Boroughbridge manor.

Boroughbridge Manor is excited to announce a special Tech Café event for seniors on February 24 from 10.30am - 12.30pm. This event is designed to help our senior community members become more comfortable and confident with modern technology.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tech Café will offer hands-on assistance with smartphones, tablets, and computers. Our friendly staff will be on hand to provide guidance and answer any questions. Whether you want to learn how to video call your loved ones, manage your emails, or explore social media, this event is the perfect opportunity to enhance your tech skills in a supportive environment.

We believe that technology can greatly enrich the lives of our residents, and we are committed to providing the resources and support needed to bridge the digital divide.

There will also be free refreshments and snacks for our guests.

Join us at Boroughbridge Manor on February 24 for a morning of learning, fun, and community. We look forward to seeing you there!