Boroughbridge care home offers senior tech support
The Tech Café will offer hands-on assistance with smartphones, tablets, and computers. Our friendly staff will be on hand to provide guidance and answer any questions. Whether you want to learn how to video call your loved ones, manage your emails, or explore social media, this event is the perfect opportunity to enhance your tech skills in a supportive environment.
We believe that technology can greatly enrich the lives of our residents, and we are committed to providing the resources and support needed to bridge the digital divide.
There will also be free refreshments and snacks for our guests.
Join us at Boroughbridge Manor on February 24 for a morning of learning, fun, and community. We look forward to seeing you there!