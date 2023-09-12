News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Yorkshire actor Barrie Rutter and children's author Michael Rosen among the stars of Ripon book and poetry events

A host of novel and poetry events – including appearances by children’s writer Michael Rosen and actor and director Barrie Rutter – are taking place in Ripon.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
The Little Bookshop - with big ideas - in RiponThe Little Bookshop - with big ideas - in Ripon
The Little Bookshop - with big ideas - in Ripon

We take a look at some of them:

Ripon Poetry Festival:

Thursday September 21

Open Mic Evening, Claro Lounge, 8pm

Most Popular

Friday September 22

Michael Rosen, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub, 6.30pm

Saturday September 23

10am: Children’s Poetry workshop with Adisa the Verbaliser, Ripon Library. Ticket £2, accompanying adults free.

11am Sarah Wimbush and Robert Powell: Writing from Photographs, Ripon Library. Tickets: £10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2pm: Sarah Wimbush and Robert Powell, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets: £5.

3.15pm: Alison Carr, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets: £5.

4.30pm: Hadley-James Hoyles, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub, Tickets £5.

5.30pm: Children’s Anthology Launch, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets £6 (Under 18s Free)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7.30pm: Grown-Ups Festival Anthology Launch, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub. Tickets £6 (under 18s free)

Sunday September 24

7.30pm: When Stars Fill Darkened Skies, Chamber Oratorio by Andy Croft and Tim Harrison, The Leper Chapel, Ripon. Tickets £10

Sunday October 1

6pm: An audience with Barrie Rutter, Operatic Hall/Ripon Arts Hub

Tickets are now on sale at The Little Ripon Bookshop or online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bookshop and other venues are also hosting a series of the following music and literary events:

Kenneth Wilson – cellistThursday September 21, 5pm

Kenneth will be talking about his extraordinary journey from Hadrian’s Wall to Rome on a bike with a cello. He will also be playing selected pieces.

Tickets £6 available in the bookshop.

Rick Broadbent - Now Then - A Biography of YorkshireThursday October 12, Ripon Arts Hub, Allhallowgate, 7pm

Join award-winning Times journalist Rick Broadben as he introduces the entertaining, biographical book about our own terrific Yorkshire from the Bronte sisters and Dracula to Yorkshire pudding and Betty’s Tea Rooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets £8/£20 (with book) are on sale in the bookshop and online.

Sabrina Ghayour – FlavourThursday October 19,Oliver’s Pantry, 7pm

A fantastic opportunity to meet this culinary star, watch a cookery demonstration and taste some of her new delicious recipes from Flavour.

Tickets £15/£35 (with book) are on sale in the bookshop and online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Rebanks – The Farmer’s WifeSaturday October 21, Thorpe Prebend House, 2pm

Your chance to meet and chat with Helen Rebanks, wife of farmer, James Rebanks. She will be talking about the joys and challenges of juggling farm and family. There will be tea and cake.

Tickets £10/£25 (with book) are on sale in the bookshop and online.

Related topics:Michael RosenRiponYorkshireTickets