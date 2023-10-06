World-beating mix of bestselling authors are coming to Harrogate for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recent addition of new names added including Gaby Roslin, Ben Riley-Smith, Luke Jennings and Vince Cable means this year’s event is shaping up to be the best yet.

From Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22, celebrated speakers and leading thinkers will descend on the Crown Hotel in Harrogate to share their stories in a diverse programme designed to entertain, inspire, educate, challenge and amuse.

The annual event is curated and produced by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Raworths Solicitors.

"One of the UK’s best literary festivals" - Getting ready to unleash this year's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival which is presented by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Raworths Solicitors. (Picture contributed)

This year's festival has expanded its programme to include a series of daytime events for children for the first time, alongside a range of free events to promote reading,

These will include picture book and poetry events with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, an interactive session with family favourite Rob Biddulph, who is best known for his #DrawwithRob lockdown videos, and an event called Art Is Everywhere with artist and broadcaster Joe Haddow.

And a free Matilda-themed book trail will launch in The Pinewoods on Friday, October 13 and remain in place until the end of November.

Meanwhile, for lovers of historical literature, Victoria Hislop will introduce her new novel, The Figurine, which, like her best-seller The Island, is set in Greece, and shines a light on the controversial acquisition of cultural treasures.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival - Award-winning husband and wife team Carrie and David Grant will tell the tale of their extraordinary family, explored in their new book A Very Modern Family. (Picture contributed)

Celebrated royal correspondent and author Robert Hardman will share insights from his definitive account of Elizabeth II’s reign, Queen of Our Times, (Sunday Times Biography of the Year 2022).

From the world of entertainment, award-winning husband and wife team Carrie and David Grant will tell the tale of their extraordinary family, explored in their new book A Very Modern Family.

Andy McNab, who has written three best-selling books about his life in the SAS, will give the inside line on his latest fictional thriller, Down to the Wire.

Comedian Rosie Holt will share the story behind how she became an internet sensation.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival - From the world of politics, Sir Vince Cable, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, will provide an education in the dark art of politics inspired by his recent book, How to be a Politician.

Gaby Roslin, who has been a hugely popular broadcaster on TV and radio for more than three decades, will offer tips for a happier life from her latest book, Spread the Joy.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors said: “This is our 11th year of sponsoring the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and it continues to go from strength to strength.

“This year’s line-up of literary names is outstanding.

Broadcaster Gaby Roslin will take to the Harrogate stage to offer tips for a happier life from her latest book on life’s simple pleasures, Spread the Joy. (Picture contributed)

"We are proud to play a part in bringing such a prestigious event to Harrogate.”

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “This year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival features a terrific mix of fiction writers, TV broadcasters, sports personalities, historians and journalists.

"We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, Raworths Solicitors.”

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival will launch on Thursday, October 19 with a literary lunch with renowned British chef, TV personality and culinary educator Rosemary Shrager.