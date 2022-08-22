Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming soon - Entertainers presents Don’t Stop Believin’ 80s rock anthems music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Until September 3, various times:

Harrogate Youth Theatre presents a series of theatre projects, games and creative classes for youngsters at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, August 31, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.To book tour slot, visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

Monday, August 29, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Harrogate Model Railway Group exhibition at Constance Green Hall, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 1, 7.00pm:

Music at Junction 50 present Sirocco Winds - Flute, Clarinet and Bassoon trio at St James Church, Baldersby.

Tickets from The Good Food Shop, Baldersby or on the door. Under-18s free.

Friday, September 2, 7.00pm:

Meet the crime authors at Waterstones bookshop, James Street, Harrogate with Lesley McEvoy, Linda Green and RJ Barker.

Friday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Al Murray Pub Landlord: Gig for Victory at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 3, 7.30pm:

Orchestra of Opera North performs Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 2,7.30pm:

Levantes Dance Theatre presents Run Rabbit Run, including aerial circus, acrobatics at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September 9-Sunday, September 18:

Harrogate Civic Society presents Heritage Open Days at locations across Harrogate to celebrate the area's history, culture and architecture.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:

The Rod Stewart Songbook with Pete McCall at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 10, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents A Latin American Musical Journey with guitarist Morgan Szymansk at Kirkby Malzeard Church.

Tuesday, September 13-Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:

Rep Season at Harrogate Theatre - Abigail’s Party, Gaslight and Men of the World.

Friday, September 16, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents The After Hours Quintet at Fewston Church.

Friday, September 16, 7.45pm:

Dunstan Bruce (ex-Chumbawamba) - Am I invisible Yet plus Q&A post show at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, September 16, 8.15pm:

Singer Micky Stockburn at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 16, various times:

Harrogate Theatre Tours for Heritage Open Day.

Saturday, September 17, 7.00pm:

Yorkshire-based band Wilful Missing at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets on sale at Village Hall Cafe or https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Gerry Jablonski Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:

Acoustic folk/Americana band Wilful Missing at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Gaslight. Plus matinee on Saturday.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Friday, September 23, 7.00pm:

Cause UK presents The Man Who Captured Sunlight, the story of Samson Fox, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24, 8.00pm:

Sarah Millican - Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 7.30pm:

The Story of Soul starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Mel Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 8.00pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents The Often Herd - Bluegrass Band at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre. Plus Saturday matinee

Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm:

One-woman show Angel, part of Henry Naylor’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Arabian Nightmares trilogy, at Harrogate Studio Theatre.