What’s On looking ahead to 2025 shows, events, gigs in the Harrogate area

Planning to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in January and early spring 2025.

Thursday, January 23-25, 2025, 7pm:

Puss in Boots family pantomime at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, January 24, 9pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy, Harrogate Theatre, January 24.

Live music with Tigermen at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, January 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years (12A) with introduction by author Derek Shelmerdine at the Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, January 24, 2025, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with MC Hammersmith, Fiona Allen and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 25, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 25, 7.30pm:

Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra will perform works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Beethoven to lift the spirits at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:

Comedian Chris McCausland (Strictly) brings his Yonks! tour to the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 25-26, 10am:

Teas, lunches and homemade cakes from 10am till 4pm at Fewston hall.

All proceeds to Fewston hall.

Sunday, January 26, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Leeds International Piano Competition 2024 prize winner Junyan Chen performing Bach, Beethoven, Bartók and Liszt at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, January 30, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Josh Pugh, MC-ed by Mickey P Kerr, at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:

Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, January 30, 7.20pm:

Miles Jupp presents On I Bang tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, January 31, 7pm:

The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:

Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:

The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Monday, February 3, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Fallen Leaves (12A/Finland/2023) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Thursday, February 6, 6.30pm:

The Stellar Anderson Project album launch at The Taproom. Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:

A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:

Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:

Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday February 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate’s Saint John Fisher Catholic High School in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.

Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:

Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story at Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, February 8, 8pm:

The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Sunday, February 9, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents violin prodigy Leia Zhu playing Bach, Prokofiev and Wieniawski at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, February 12-15, 7.45pm:

Woman in Mind at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Living Meaningfully with Oliver Burkeman, Dr Alex Box and Prof Louise Mullany at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 14, 6.45pm:

Dead Northern presents iconic 1980s movie My Bloody Valentine! at Starling Bar,Harrogate.

Friday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Carlos Pons Guerra presents operatic dance drama Mariposa at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 15, 8pm:

Rural Arts Theatre Production presents Miss Lindsay’s Secret at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Doors open 7pm. Tickets from the Village Hall Café or via https://www.ruralarts.org/whats-on

Monday, February 17, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents The Zone of Interest (12A/UK/Poland/2023) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Saturday, February 22, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, March 2, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.