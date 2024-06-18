What's on guide to shows, gigs, comedies and concerts in Harrogate district this weekend and In June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning to see a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and the rest of June.

Thursday, June 20-September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 20-June 29:

Saturday, June 22: Harrogate Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Hall.

Summer Exhibition with Olga Konoshchuk and Rebecca Styles (Andrew Stewart Award winners) at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 20, 7.30pm:

Thank You for the Music 2024 – The Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 21, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Justin Moorhouse : The Greatest Performance of My Life - Preview at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, June 21, 9pm:

Live music with Delta Geckos at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 21, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents David Evans + Son Jack Jr at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Heat 1 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm:

MIRO – Manchester International Roots Orchestra at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

Boogie Nights at Pannal Memorial Hall will DJ Ian Smith spinning the finest Soul, Funk and Disco cuts from 60s and 70s.

A Parkinson’s fundraiser.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Dance Summer Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra play Bach, Brahms and Richard Strauss at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Heat 2 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Brahms, Barons and Brandenburg at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 22, 4.30pm:

Live music with Last Orders Band at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 23, 10.30am:

Patronal Festival all day at Knaresborough Parish Church, dedicated to St John the Baptist.

Tuesday, June 25, 7.30pm:

Gobscure theatre company presents You Have Already Survived at Harrogate Library.

Thursday, June 27, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy with Mickey P Kerr, Gary Delaney and more at Rooster’s Tap Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 27, 7:30pm:

HIF presents Grand Symphonic Winds conducted by Matthew George at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 11am:

Local Pianist Krish Desha-Beerachee plays at the Wesley Centre as part of Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series

Friday, June 28, 12-3pm:

Hosted by Harrogate’s Ry Kenny, a free Bring Your Own Vinyl to the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 8pm:

HIF presents Drag queen superstar Divina De Campo at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Friday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Special charity concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate with the bands of the Royal Air Force for the centenary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force and the 20th anniversary of the RAF Music Charitable Trust.

Saturday, June 29, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Jazz, Blues & GIN with Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 29, 5pm:

HIF presents Jimmy’s Night at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Short & Sweet Final at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 30, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Jazz singer Jo Harrop at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Monday, July 1, 9:30am:

Start your week the best way with a yoga lesson taught by Alissa from Move Harrogate at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Monday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, July 1, 7:30pm:

The Gildas Quartet perform Britten, Debussy and Jessie Montgomery at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Monday, July 1, 10pm:

Enjoy late night glow in the dark gig with a light up harp at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate played by Helena Ricci.

Tuesday, July 2, 7.30pm:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, 7:30pm:

Festival favourites Oddsocks are back with an outdoor performance of Julius Caesar at RHS Harlow Carr

Wednesday, July 3, 7:30pm:

The Gypsy Queens makes their much-anticipated return to Harrogate at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Thursday, July 4, 12:30pm:

Brighten up your Thursday lunchbreak with a free Lunchtime Live session with Josh Ozturk at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 4, 7:30pm:

The UK’s top satirical showgirls Burlesque return to Harrogate at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Plus Silent Disco 9:45pm.

Friday, July 5, 11am:

Join Switzerland-based Cellist and Young Musician James Morley in the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Friday, July 5, 7:30pm:

Contemporary soul singer Mica Sefia and her band will join HIF at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 6-Sunday, July 7:

Science, Shakespeare, dancing and drumming at the Children’s Festival, in the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 6, 8pm:

Punjabi Roots Party make their return to Harrogate for their Speigeltent debut.

Sunday, July 7, 7:30pm: