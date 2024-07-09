What’s on guide for going out in Harrogate district this weekend in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wanting to go to a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening in July.

Thursday, July 11-August 31:

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Thursday, July 11-September 29:

July 18-21: Val McDermid, The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 11, 11am:

Classical pianist Amiri Harewood closes Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musicians Series at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North brings Resonant Voices to the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 11, 8pm:

A candlelit concert with Apollo 5 at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Friday, July 12, 9pm:

Live music with The Marauders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 13, 7.30pm:

Violin and guitar duo Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Plínio Fernandes at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 13, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 14, 3pm:

Live music with The Doors Inc at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 18-Sunday, July 21:

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival returns bringing the biggest name in crime fiction to The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 19, 7.30pm:

Jazz on a Summer's Day – the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival screening at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Part of Harrogate Film Society’s Music Legends - Season 1.

Friday, July 19, 6pm:

Roosters Brewing Co hosts Beer Garden Trackside Sessions with Jake Pattinson, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 20, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Chantel McGregor Band at Ripley Town Hall for Harrogate Parkinsons.

Tuesday, July 23-27, 7.30pm:

Get Wed interactive show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 27, 6.30pm:

Freedom Performing arts present Applause at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, August 2, 7pm: