What’s on guide for going out in Harrogate district this weekend in July
Thursday, July 11-August 31:
Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.
Thursday, July 11-September 29:
We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.
Thursday, July 11, 11am:
Classical pianist Amiri Harewood closes Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musicians Series at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.
Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North brings Resonant Voices to the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, July 11, 8pm:
A candlelit concert with Apollo 5 at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.
Friday, July 12, 9pm:
Live music with The Marauders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, July 13, 7.30pm:
Violin and guitar duo Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Plínio Fernandes at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, July 13, 9pm:
Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, July 14, 3pm:
Live music with The Doors Inc at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, July 18-Sunday, July 21:
The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival returns bringing the biggest name in crime fiction to The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, July 19, 7.30pm:
Jazz on a Summer's Day – the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival screening at Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Part of Harrogate Film Society’s Music Legends - Season 1.
Friday, July 19, 6pm:
Roosters Brewing Co hosts Beer Garden Trackside Sessions with Jake Pattinson, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Saturday, July 20, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents The Chantel McGregor Band at Ripley Town Hall for Harrogate Parkinsons.
Tuesday, July 23-27, 7.30pm:
Get Wed interactive show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, July 27, 6.30pm:
Freedom Performing arts present Applause at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, August 2, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall
