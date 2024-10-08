What’s On for gigs, comedy and comedy in Harrogate district this weekend in October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in October.

Until October 26:

Echoes of Africa exhibition featuring Joash Woodrow, Alexander Adams and Jasper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until October 28:

October 11: Comedian Clinton Baptiste at Harrogate Theatre.

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival 2024. Various acts at various venues

Until October 31:

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 10, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 10, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Tez Ilyas – After Eight at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, October 10, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents An Evening Without Kate Bush at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 10, 7pm:

Former Prime Minister Theresa May opens Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival discussing her new book The Abuse of Power at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11-15:

Harrogate Music Weekender with live acts at various venues, including Yorkshire Hotel, Crown Hotel, The Den and more.

Friday, October 11, 9pm:

Live music with The Marauders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 6pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents podcaster, author and etiquette expert William Hanson at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Clinton Baptiste – Roller Ghoster at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 12, 7pm:

Folk act The Wilderness Yet at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Tickets from Village Hall Cafe or https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra performs Operatic Arias plus Bizet’s Carmen Suite at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate. Tickets https://www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk/

Saturday, October 12, 8pm:

Live music with indie band Lie To The Council at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 8pm:

Red Ladder Theatre Company in collaboration with Theatre Royal Wakefield & CAPA College presents Sanctuary at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Kiri Pritchard-McLean – Peacock at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 12, 10am:

The New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Galley, Swan Road, Harrogate. Until December 31.

Saturday, October 12, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents The Connor Selby Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, October 13, 2pm:

Nicola Mills presents Opera for the People at Masham Town Hall.

Sunday, October 13, 7pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay discussing his latest book ‘Undoctored’ at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Tuesday, October 15, 7.30pm:

Banff Mountain Film Festival – 2024 Blue Film Programme at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, October 17-19, 7.30pm:

The Haunting Of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Friday, October 18, 7.30pm:

Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells present It’s the Economy Stupid at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, October 19, 7.30pm:

Oasis played by Fakermaker at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, October 19, 6pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival Al Murray Meet and Greet at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 19, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Al Murray – Guv Island at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, October 20, 4pm:

Queenz – Drag Me to the Disco at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 24, 7.30pm:

Listening Night with Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Genesis’s Foxtrot plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm:

Live music with Hot Soles plus Jake Pattinson at The Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. Free gig - pay as you feel.

Friday, October 25, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm:

Social Music Night plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.

Tuesday, October 29, 7.30pm:

The Gigspanner Big Band at Masham Town Hall.

Tuesday, October 29, 6.45pm:

An Evening of Clairvoyance with Medium Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.

Thurday, October 31, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Shooting Stars' Angelos Epithemiou at at The Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.