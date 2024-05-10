Wetherby illustrator Helen Morgan debuts with enchanting children's book 'The Giant at Number Two'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An illustrator from Wetherby has released her first children's picture book.

Helen Morgan illustrated 'The Giant at Number Two, a rhyming picture book with a classic, vintage feel, ideal for young readers and nostalgic adults alike.

Published by Tiny Tree Books, 'The Giant at Number Two' is a collaboration between Helen and author Emily Wensley.

"Emily and I started working together on 'The Giant at Number Two' back in early 2020, but COVID and cancer (for me) got in the way," says Helen.

Illustrator Helen Morgan with a copy of 'The Giant at Number Two'

"Seeing it published by Tiny Tree Books is a wonderful achievement."

The book tells the story of Daisy-May, a young girl with a vivid imagination.

She claims a giant is living on her street, but her family dismisses her tales as fantasy. However, her grandmother is intrigued, and together they set out to discover more about this mysterious giant, who isn't quite as fearsome as they expected.

Helen's artwork gives the book a classic and timeless feel.

"I work mainly in watercolour and ink, and 'The Giant at Number Two' allowed me to create a nostalgic, vintage world for Daisy-May full of curiosity and imagination," she says.

"I look forward to seeing what Daisy-May, Gran, and the Giant get up to next in their newfound friendship."

"The Giant at Number Two” is available from major bookshops, including Amazon and Waterstones.