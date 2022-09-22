Top author Robert Harris leads blockbusting names at tenth Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival guest - Fatherland author, Robert Harris, who has had many of his novels adapted for TV or film, including Enigma, which starred Kate Winslet, and Archangel featuring Daniel Craig.

The trio join an already stellar cast of writers heading to Harrogate for the celebrated literary celebration of books - which this year marks the tenth anniversary of the law firm’s sponsorship.

Other names already announced include the 8th Earl of Harewood David Lascelles, BBC Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan, broadcaster Sarfraz Manzoor, The Great British Dig co-presenter Dr Chloë Duckworth, and broadcaster and TV presenter Nihal Arthanayake.

Starting with a literary lunch on Thursday, October 20 with Countdown’s Suzie Dent, this year’s festival runs until Sunday, October 23 and sees 23 well-known names appearing at the Crown Hotel.

Bringing the curtain down will be Fatherland author, Robert Harris, who has had many of his novels adapted for TV or film, including Enigma, which starred Kate Winslet, and Archangel featuring Daniel Craig.

He will be talking about his latest thrilling novel, Act of Oblivion which is set in 1660 after the restoration of the Monarchy - with BBC Radio Four’s Mark Lawson.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of oranisers Harrogate International Festivals, said: “For the tenth anniversary Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival we have a stunning collection of guest speakers.

“The latest names added to this year’s roll call, Robert Harris, Chris Ryan and Iain Dale, are all best sellers in their own right.

"The quality of speakers shows the ever-rising prominence of this annual literature festival.”

Iain Dale’s latest book, This Day in History, charts the main events of the last few hundred years, from the first meeting of an elected English Parliament in 1265, to Britain voting to leave the EU in 2016.

He will be joined on stage by former LBC radio stablemate Matt Stadlen,

Ex-SAS corporal, Chris Ryan, who is best-known as The One That Got Away in the Bravo Two Zero operation during the First Gulf War, will share his unbelievable experiences.