The King’s Fixer: Howard Crawshaw’s debut novel takes inspiration from Ripon’s history

The book follows an ambitious protagonist named Thomas Crooks, whose close liaisons with a corrupt hierarchy and a morally bankrupt monarchy has readers questioning his character.

Mr Crawshaw said: “Thomas Crooks is a depraved 15th century priest who appears as a sort of psychopath.

“By the end of the book it becomes apparent as to why he’s not a psychopath.

The front cover of the new novel: The King's Fixer

“However, his insatiable pursuit of power leads to Crooks resorting to murder and blackmail to rise within the mediaeval Church.”

Although written as a historical fiction, Mr Crawshaw assures readers much of his research is rooted in actual events.He said: “Some of the characters are even based around local Ripon men.”

The book features unapologetic plot twists, hedonism and deceitful tales of popular novels such as Game of Thrones.

Mr Crawshaw said: “It’s not exactly Jane Austen, it's definitely an adult book with public executions, bloody battles, feasting whore houses, superstition and bustling markets.”

“There’s a lot of blood-thirsty stuff, even some raunchy stuff, but it doesn’t leave out those comical, very human moments.

“It's a thought provoking fiction with historical details from a truly fascinating period.”

“In short, the book portrays a mediaeval society in the raw, with bawdiness, brutality and violence, brought to life in colourful detail.”

The Kings Fixer has received a five star review on Amazon and a four star review on Goodreads. One reader wrote: “I can smell the mediaeval times”.

Mr Crawshaw and friend Malcom Beer previously co-wrote a novel about the history of the music of Ripon Cathedral some years ago.During this time, he researched the Cathedral’s archives and became fascinated with reports from mediaeval times.

He said: “The behaviour of some of the priests at that time was despicable.

“Some of them were gamblers, drunks and thieves that regularly got into fights.

“They had mistresses and wives even though they were Catholic priests.

“My imagination went into overdrive and I decided to write this novel.”

The King’s Fixer is available to purchase on Amazon.

