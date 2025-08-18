The John Godber Company returns to Harrogate Theatre with new comedy Black Tie Ball

Black Tie Ball, a new comedy from John Godber, comes to Harrogate Theatre next month

The John Godber Company returns to Harrogate Theatre later this year with the playwright’s nw piece Black Tie Ball.

It’s the glitziest night of the year and everyone wants to be there, from the great to the good. The Bentleys are parked, the jazz bBand has arrived and the magician is magic; so pick up your invite for this fundraising frenzy.

But behind the bow ties and fake tans, there are jealousies and avarice, divorces and affairs. This is upstairs meets downstairs through a drunken gaze.

The raffle is ready, the coffee is cold, the service is awful, the guest speaker is drunk and the hard-pressed caterers just want to go home.

By turns satirical and touching, Godber turns his laser gaze on to the Black Tie Ball in all its sophisticated pomp.

Told in his signature visceral style, the omedy sees the hotel staff recount an entire evening at breakneck speed from arrival at seven to carriages at midnight.

Featuring long-time Godber collaborating actor William Ilkley alongside star of Godber's The Highwayman Dylan Allcock, the cast also features Yorkshire actors Levi Payne and Jade Farnill.

Jade is a member of the Godber Theatre Foundation, an initiative run by the John Godber Company since 2020 to help support emerging actors from East Yorkshire into professional roles and opportunities.

Black Tie Ball is set to be a hilarious and satirical evening at the theatre this autumn, with all the sequins, glitter and of course black ties, of any sparkling event.

It is on at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday September 10 to Saturday September 13.

Tickets on 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk