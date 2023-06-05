Surprising new Beatles book by Harrogate author set to be placed in USA Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Library

Following on from two previous music books, DJ Rory Hoy has just published a third through New Haven Publishing.

Called All You Need Is Help! How The Beatles Helped Other Artists, the fascinating 244-page book tells the largely untold and often surprising story about how The Beatles as a band and individuals contributed to other artists musical works either credited or, quite often, uncredited.

“The Beatles were very prolific musicians before, during, and after the life of the band,” said Rory.

Harrogate and Knaresborough author, DJ, music producer and film maker Rory Hoy with his new book All You Need Is Help! How The Beatles Helped Other Artists (published by New Haven Publishing)

"They were never idle, they were always doing something in the music and film industry, helping out on other people's records and projects.

"Throughout the years, you may have been listening to something which has some sort of Beatle magic, without even realising it!”

Hoy’s new book has been requested to be included in the USA Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Library, as was previous book, 2021’s The Beatles - Acting Naturally.

The multi-award-winning music producer/DJ, author and film maker Hoy, who lives in Knaresborough, had the pleasure of meeting Sir Paul McCartney backstage before one of his gigs in 2018.

The talented Hoy presented McCartney with a copy of his then first book The Little Big Beat Book, a history of the Big Beat music scene, which reached number one in the Amazon Music Books list.