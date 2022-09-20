Ripon Poetry Festival returns as one of the biggest and best in Yorkshire

A special event will be held at Ripon Poetry Festival in tribute to Jake Thackray.

Running from Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25, organiser Andy Croft said this year's festival would present a feast of Yorkshire literary talent – including an event dedicated to the lateJake Thackray, the unique and much-loved Leeds-born singer-songwriter, poet and journalist who died in semi-obscurity in 2002.

The Ripon Poetry Festival - now the biggest poetry festival in Yorkshire - is the fifth to be held in the city.

This year’s line-up includes well-known poets Linda France, Helen Mort, Tara Bergin, Henry Raby and Jim Greenhalf; events at Evolve, The Walled Garden and Jennyruth Workshops; a song-writing workshop; poetry-workshops for children and grown-ups; a reading by Ripon Writers Group; an open mic night; a talk about poetry and music; the launch of this year’s festival anthologies; plus the posthumous launches of new books by David McAndrew and Vernon Scannell.

Ripon Poetry Festival was founded in 2016 by local poets and poetry-readers with the aim of bringing together poets of local regional and national reputation for a varied, accessible; inclusive and entertaining week-end of poetry readings, performances, workshops and book-launches in the city.

Recent years have seen the festival feature in-person readings by renowned poets including Simon Armitage, Michael Rosen, Ian McMillan, Kate Fox, Jack Mapanje, Ian Parks and more.

The festival has in the past also organised art exhibitions by local artists inspired by the work of featured festival poets.