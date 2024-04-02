One of the UK’s leading scientists is to appear in Harrogate’s latest thought-provoking Berwins Salon North event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailed by The Independent on Sunday as “one of the UK’s leading scientists”, Marcus Du Sautoy will combines mathematical expertise with playful wonder as he explores the inseparable link between games and maths at the event at The Crown Hotel on Thursday, April 11.

The author and award-winning mathematician will join two other speakers in challenging conventional perceptions of success in the entertaining and thought-provoking event with the theme of Game Changers.

Nels Abbey, Allie Bailey and Marcus du Sautoy will come together as the latest Berwins Salon North looks at the worlds of business, sport and games through three unique lenses.

Each scintillating speaker at Harrogate's Berwins Salon North has a 25-minute set, interspersed with intervals where the audience can chat, get a signed book or grab a drink at the bar. (Picture contributed)