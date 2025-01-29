New book launch to help with grief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Finding Light in the Darkness’ a comprehensive and compassionate guide to navigating the complexities of grief. This essential pocketbook, available for purchase on Amazon as a paperback or E-book for Kindle, is designed to be a beacon of comfort, guidance, and hope for anyone facing the profound challenges of loss.

Author, Kate Morfoot said: “Finding Light in the Darkness' is structured to provide a clear, supportive path through the stages of grief, offering practical advice and heartfelt reflections.”

Divided into six insightful part the book covers, loss, and understanding the initial shock and impact of loss, the stages of grief, coping strategies, healing, moving forward and helplines for grief and support.

She emphasises the importance of finding solace and understanding during times of sorrow. She said: “This book is your personal grief recovery pocketbook, the perfect companion for anyone journeying through grief.

Let it be your source of comfort, guidance, and hope as you navigate the path toward healing and renewal.”Readers will also find information and insights into the grieving process, strategies for coping, tools for honouring memories, self-care practices, guidance for life transitions and inspirational quotes.

Kate said: “Find solace, understanding, and hope with 'Finding Light in the Darkness,' your essential guide through the journey of grief, whatever shape of form that may be, as it is very personal for everyone.” She added: “If you are experiencing the loss of a loved one, a pet or have had a significant life change, or any other profound loss, this book is your companion in grief recovery.” So far the reviews on Amazon so far have been five star.

One of the reviewers named Michael said: “I came across this gem of a book by chance and a so glad I did. It is thoughtfully written, touching too but also offers practical advice for anyone going through a grieving process.

Thoroughly recommend.” Kate said: “Writing ‘Finding Light in the Darkness’ has been a deeply personal journey. I wanted to create a self-help resource that can offer solace and guidance to those who are struggling to navigate the complexities of grief.

My goal is to let others know that they are not alone and that there is a path to recovery, even when it feels impossible to find.”Purchase only available on Amazon: £8.99 paperback, £4.99 Kindle or Free on Kindle Unlimited.