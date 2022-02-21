Murder mystery writer JM Hall and first-time novelist Annie Garthwaite talk about their work at Ripon Communtiy Arts Hub - how to get tickets

JN Hall, a Yorkshire deputy headteacher will talk about his new book A Spoonful of Murder

The two events are:

JM Hall

Wednesday March 23 7.30pm

Introducing the three unlikeliest sleuths you'll ever meet…and an author you’ll definitely want to!

Every Thursday, three retired school teachers have their ‘coffee o’clock’ sessions at the Thirsk Garden Centre café. One fateful week, as they are catching up with a slice of cake, they bump into their ex-colleague, Topsy.

By the next Thursday, Topsy’s dead…

JM Hall, a Yorkshire deputy headteacher, will be at Ripon Community Arts Hub to talk about his new book, A Spoonful of Murder -Yorkshire Crime at its best.

Tickets available from the shop or its website: https://www.littleriponbookshop.co.uk/Tickets: £5 ticket or £10 with the book

Annie Garthwaite

Tuesday March 29, 7pm

Annie Garthwaitew will talk about her acclaimed debut novel Cecily and celebrate Women’s History Month. Cecily Neville is one of England’s greatest medieval women – matriarch of the House of York during the Wars of the Roses and mother of two kings.

Annie will reveal Cecily in all her complex glory: a dynastic schemer and a political mover and shaker of the first rank; a strategist, politician and administrator par excellence. But also, a wife and mother, who loved fiercely, lost children in infancy and to war and outlived all her royal sons. Cecily is truly a woman of her time, for our time.