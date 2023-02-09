Lucy Worsley, Ann Cleeves, Jeffery Deaver set for Harrogate's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2023

This year’s festival, taking place from July 20-23 in Harrogate, will be chaired by multi-award-winning crime writer Vaseem Khan, who has curated a programme featuring some of the biggest and most exciting names in crime fiction and thriller writing.

Special guests on this year’s incredible line-up include: festival favourite and author of the much-loved Vera series Ann Cleeves, while festival co founder Val McDermid will open the 2023 Festival with an unmissable in conversation event, as well as hosting the highly anticipated showcase of the four debut crime writers to watch in the New Blood panel.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, commented: “2023 marks 20 years since the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival first launched in Harrogate and what a wonderful two decades it has been.

Coming to Harrogate - Historian Lucy Worsley will be revealing more about the life of the Queen of Crime and former resident of the Old Swan Hotel, Agatha Christie.

"Every year the festival has brought together some of the best names in crime writing and this year is no exception.

"It has been a brilliant experience working with Vaseem, who has curated a programme that truly celebrates this special moment in our history.

"We look forward to announcing the full programme in the coming months and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to what will be our best festival yet.”

The award-winning Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate offers an international audience the opportunity to discover the next big names in crime fiction and hear giants of the genre discuss their work, as part of a programme made up of thrilling panels, inspiring creative workshops, and unique talks.

This year's event will also see global bestselling thriller writers join forces as Lisa Jewell will introduce her new nail-biting suspense None of This is True with author of The It Girl and In A Dark, Dark Wood Ruth Ware.

Southern noir author of international hit Razorblade Tears S. A. Cosby and mastermind behind young detective Nell Buchanan Chris Hammer will be in conversation.

Crime writing brothers, Lee Child and Andrew Child will discuss collaborating on the iconic Jack Reacher.

Jeffery Deaver, author of the bestselling Lincoln Rhyme series will be returning to the festival to talk about the latest Colter Shaw thriller, Hunting Time.

Vaseem Khan, award-winning bestselling author of the Baby Ganesh Agency series and the Malabar House novels, said: "My late father and I used to watch Poirot together.

"Neither of us could have imagined that, decades later, I would chair a festival so closely connected to Agatha Christie.

"It is a privilege and a delight to chair the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, doubly so as the first British Asian crime writer to do so, triply so to take the helm of the world's most important crime festival in its 20th anniversary year."

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival forms part of the diverse year-round portfolio curated by the charitable organisation Harrogate International Festivals.

