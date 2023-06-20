Lost voices of female music to be revived in enthralling event at Harrogate Music Festival this summer

Classical violinist Fenella Humphreys will be joined by pianist Nicola Eimer and author Leah Broad at the Wesley Centre on July 2 to tell the stories and play the lost music of the nation’s forgotten female composers.

Fenella Humphreys always wanted to break the mould and become a musician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for ‘Lost Voices’ was born through her inquisitive and collaborative nature. After reading Broad’s book ‘Quartet: How Four Women Changed the Musical World’ as it was nearing publication, Humphreys knew it could be a great opportunity and assembled the trio.

Classical violinist Fenella Humphreys will be joined by pianist Nicola Eimer at the Wesley Centre in Harrogate on July 2 to tell the stories and play the lost music of the nation’s forgotten female composers.

“I thought that the four composers in Leah’s book really needed a light shining on them,” she said.

"Myself, Leah and Nicola got chatting and thought it would be really nice to do something together, we talked about it some more and this whole idea formed.”

Throughout the performance of ‘Lost Voices’, Leah Broad will draw on her book and tell some of the stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphreys comments: “I think it’s going to be an amazing set of stories, some of which are quite unbelievable.

Romanian-born composer and musician Vlad Maistorovici will perform Queen Classics on Friday, July 7 at 3pm at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

"Lost Voices’ is for the women who were deemed unsuitable to write music or have careers as professional musicians or composers.

“It’s amazing when you look into the lives of these composers such as Ethel Smyth who constantly fought to get her stuff out there somehow.”

Fenella Humphreys, joined by Nicola Eimer and Leah Broad, will perform ‘Lost Voices: How Four Women Changed the Musical World’ at Harrogate Music Festival at the Wesley Centre on Sunday, July 2 at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available online at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/ or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.

Talented young guitarist Sam Rodwell will bring a breadth of music to the Festival stage when he performs at the Wesley Centre in Harrogate in July.

ROMANIAN RHAPSODY – QUEEN CLASSICS AS YOU’VE NEVER HEARD THEM BEFORE

Romanian-born composer and musician Vlad Maistorovici has been described as a cross between Stephane Grappelli and Brian May.

He is a fan of a wide variety of music including Queen – his favourite band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yehudi Menuhin graduate is such a superfan he’s created his own homage to the legendary rock icons by giving their music a fresh twist with his unique and brilliant arrangements, which he’ll perform in Harrogate for the first time on Friday, July 7 as part of Harrogate Music Festival’s Weekend Residency.

“Queen had classical influences in their music and this fascinated me a lot,” he says.

“They became my favourite band and as a classical violinist I just wanted to play this music that I loved.

“What the audience is going to hear in Harrogate is a version of this performed for several instruments – the clarinet, violin, piano and string quartet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s respectful of every note so I’m not interfering with the original songs, but it’s all instrumental."

Vlad Maistorovici will perform Queen Classics on Friday, July 7 at 3pm at The Crown Hotel.

He will also take perform at the opening concert Quartet for the End of Time on 6 July at 7pm at St Wilfrid’s Church and at Strauss x Schoenberg on Saturday 8 July at 6pm at The Crown.

Book tickets online at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/ or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.

MEET THE YOUNG CLASSICAL MUSIC SUPERSTARS OF TOMORROW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Harrogate Music Festival has provided a springboard to such diverse and stellar names as Lesley Garrett, Amy Winehouse and Julian Lloyd Webber, who makes a welcome return to the Festival this summer.

This year’s Young Musicians Series consists of four concerts featuring some of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the world of classical music.

Award-winning pianist Iwan Owen, who attended the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, where he studied with Benjamin Frith, himself a student of the late Fanny Waterman, opens the Young Musicians Series with a concert in the stunning surroundings of St Wilfrid’s Church at the end of the month.

“I’ll be playing a classical repertoire starting with Mozart, Schubert and Debussy and then Chopin,” he says..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s classical, romantic and French 20th century music, so there’s a bit of everything.”

It is the Welsh-born musician’s first appearance at the Festival, in person at least.

“I played for the Festival during lockdown with a violinist.

"We recorded our performances on our phones and it was broadcast over the internet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really looking forward to performing in front of a live audience this time,” he says.

Owen believes high-profile festivals like this play a crucial role in giving young musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“It’s so important because these days there are fewer and fewer opportunities for musicians compared to say a generation or two ago,” he says.

“Anything that gives a platform to young musicians, like the Harrogate Music Festival, is invaluable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Owen on this year’s programme is the violinist Maja Horvat, who made her Wigmore Hall debut in 2021, and is performing with Robin Green, guest curator of this year’s Festival.

Their concert, at the Wesley Centre, will include works by Mozart, Debussy and Bartok.

Guitarist Sam Rodwell will bring a breadth of music to the Festival stage when he performs at the Wesley Centre in July.

His wide-ranging programme of chamber and folk music features everything from The Bonnie Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond to pieces by Bach and John Dowland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Young Musicians Series closes with former Leeds international Piano Competition finalist Thomas Kelly, who makes his debut solo performance.

Tickets for each Young Musician performance are £15.

Book to see all four for £50 and save £10.