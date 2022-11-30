Knaresborough landmark is star of new 'murder' book by bestselling crime writer

Harrogate crime writer Wes Markin's new book The Viaduct Murders is set in Knaresborough.

Wes Markin is the successful author of the DCI Yorke crime novels set in Salisbury and the Jake Pettman series set in New England.

His latest book, The Viaduct Killings, which features a dramatic image of a moody sunset over Knaresborough viaduct, is only the first in a new gripping crime series scheduled by the talented Markin.

This Saturday will see the author, who is an English teacher, appear for a book signing at Castlegate Books at the Market Place in Knaresborough.

The event starts in this popular independent book shop at 1pm this Saturday, December 3.

Published by Boldwood Books, The Viaduct Killings tells the story of DCI Emma Gardner who is grieving from the tragic death of a police colleague and struggling with blaming herself for the tragedy - until is sent to investigate a violent murder in Knaresborough.

Subtitled The Yorkshire Murders Book 1, the plot is complicated further by her number two, DI Riddick who comes with a history and a rather grumpy exterior.

The ARC reviews for The Viaduct Killings – a system which involves copies of an unpublished book being offered to reviewers in exchange for an honest review – have been highly positive.

Castlegate Books sells new books in-store and online, as well as selling and redeeming national book tokens.

