Join crime writing superstar Elly Griffiths for first in Book and Brunch series at Harrogate's Cedar Court Hotel

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 11:46 BST
Elly Griffiths is the author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries; the Brighton Mysteries and a new series featuring time-travelling detective Ali Dawson (Credit: Sara Reeve)placeholder image
Elly Griffiths is the author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries; the Brighton Mysteries and a new series featuring time-travelling detective Ali Dawson (Credit: Sara Reeve)
Harrogate International Festivals and Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, Cedar Court Hotels, are launching a new literary series this autumn, starting with bestselling crime novelist Elly Griffiths.

The inaugural Cedar Court Book and Brunch event takes place at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, on Sunday September 21.

It will features Elly Griffiths, winner of this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Outstanding Contribution award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests will have the opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ with Elly, followed by a brunch after which she will talk about her career as a bestselling author, including an audience question and answer session.

Cedar Court Hotels has four-star hotels in prime locations in Harrogate, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield, that attract =500,000 visitors to Yorkshire each year, with Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate – housed in a historic Grade-II Listed building – one of the spa town’s most prestigious venues and its first hotel.

Elly Griffiths is the acclaimed author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries; the Brighton Mysteries, the Detective Harbinder Kaur series and a new series featuring time-travelling detective Ali Dawson.

Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to host this brand new Book and Brunch series at our Harrogate hotel, and I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than with the fantastic Elly Griffiths – one of the biggest names in crime fiction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Harrogate attracts bestselling authors from around the world to its literary events and we have no doubt this new series will be a big hit with readers.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to launch this exciting new partnership with Cedar Court Hotels, one of the key Festivals’ sponsors.

“I am delighted, too, that we have such a much-loved author as Elly Griffiths to get the ball rolling. This will be the first of many Cedar Court Book and Brunch events.”

Cedar Court Book and Brunch with Elly Griffiths, at The Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, Sunday September 21, from 10am to noon.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

Related topics:Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice