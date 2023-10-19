Incredible line-up of famous writers is coming to Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this weekend

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival is set to bring inspiring literature to its greatest ever audience as it launches a series of events this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having brought incredible line-ups of famous authors to Harrogate for the past 11 years, this annual feast of books and authors has not stopped innovating.

This year's event, which will run from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22 at the Crown Hotel, will include visits by the likes of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Vince Cable, Gaby Roslin and Andy McNab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this feast of literature presented by Harrogate International Festivals also sees it reaching out to an even wider audience with the introduction of a new free short stories dispenser and a series of new daytime events for children.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2023 guest - Rosemary Schrager. (Picture contributed)

The short stories dispenser will be located inside The Crown Hotel from Friday to Sunday.

Stories from the dispenser are selected from a range of over 10,000 short works of literature and cover a range of genres including: romance, drama, crime fiction, thrillers, science fiction, fantasy, comedy, children’s stories, and the classics.

At the touch of a button, visitors will receive a short story that will take one, three or five minutes to read. The story is printed on high quality, eco-friendly paper to read straight away or take away and read in a spare moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authors range from Emily Dickinson to Lewis Carrol, Ernest Hemingway and William Shakespeare to contemporary stories by lesser-known authors and aspiring new writers.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes will appear at this weekend's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival curated by Harrogate International Festivals. (Picture contributed)

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors said: “The short stories dispenser allows us to take a moment to celebrate the joy of reading and storytelling, no matter how busy we are.

"It’s a fun and engaging way to bring great writing and literature to the whole community.”

The Raworths Children’s Festival line-up includes picture book and poetry events with children’s laureate Joseph Coelho, an interactive session with family favourite Rob Biddulph and an event called ‘Art Is Everywhere’ with artist and broadcaster Joe Haddow, who encourages children to think differently about art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free Matilda-themed book trail is also running at The Pinewoods in Harrogate for all the family which will remain in place until the end of November.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival - The Short Stories Dispenser at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: "The next generation of budding artists and authors is sure to be inspired and entertained by the Children’s Festival events - and with a host of ways to celebrate beyond the stage, we hope the whole town will get involved in celebrating great literature."

Acclaimed as “one of the UK’s best literary festivals” by Harpers Bazaar magazine, the best-selling authors coming to Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this week include renowned British chef Rosemary Shrager, comedian Rosie Holt, royal correspondent Robert Hardman and award-winning husband-and-wife team Carrie and David Grant.

But one festival event has already taken place.

Last Friday saw the Raworths Run, a free 5k run held in partnership with The Early Bird Running Crew, which highlighted the physical and mental health benefits of running and reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival has also teamed up with local pubs, cafes and delis to produce the Raworths PubLit Trail, with participants making their way across town and collecting a free book from local businesses.