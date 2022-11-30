Headliners announced for Deer Shed 2023 in North Yorkshire with The Comet Is Coming on the bill

Family-friendly, civilised and independent - Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire. (Picture Andrew Benge)

The annual Deer Shed Festival - the family-friendly weekend event with a cutting-edge cultural programme and the sort of names usually nominated for a Mercury Prize - has revealed its main stage headliners for its 13th edition.

They are: The Comet Is Coming, Public Service Broadcasting and The Delgados.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held each year on the last weekend of July, other acts unveiled for this family-run, high quality independent feast of music and more include Gaz Coombes, The Big Moon, This Is The Kit, BCUC, Dream Wife, Gwenno, Rae Morris, Steam Down, W. H. Lung, Grove, Panic Shack, Plastic Mermaids, Rozi Plain, Skinny Pelembe and The Mary Wallopers.

Located at Baldersby Park near Masham, Deer Shed Festival organisers will share their full music line-up alongside comedy, science, sport, under 5’s, Wilderwild, film screenings and other festival programming early next year.

Megan Evans, festival director, said: “Bringing everybody together for a proper Deer Shed last summer was a really incredible thing.

"Everyone got right back into the swing of things. It was like we’d never been away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So now we’ll do it again!”

"Early bird tickets were snapped up before we’d even announced a band which is really heartening in tough times for independent events like ours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deer Shed 13 will take place on July 28-31, 2023 at Baldersby Park.