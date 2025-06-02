Harrogate's essential guide to shows, art, gigs and events this weekend in June 2025
Thursday, June 5-14:
Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 5-October 5:
HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 5-7, 7.30pm:
Harrogate G&S Society presents HMS Pinafore at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:
A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents Sound Connections with guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:
Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 6, 7.30pm:
Direct from the West End, Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 7, 8pm:
Stray Beats presents House Music, Acid & Techno with The Silverback, Cloudbass, Dan Wood and more at Major Tom's Social, The Ginnel, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 7, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Jeff Innocent, Chris Washington and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 7, 3pm:
Harrogate Choral Society presents Reflections featuring Brahms and more at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 8, 11am:
Diabetes Summer Fair with a bouncy castle, face painting, lucky dip, sporting activities, live music, food and drink, raffle at Bishop Monkton Village Hall, near Ripon.
Sunday, June 8, 2pm:
York Concert Band at Valley Gardens, Harrogate.
Tuesday, June 10-14, 2pm:
Harrogate Operatic Players present The Witches of Eastwick – A Musical Comedy at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7pm.
Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm:
The Growth House presents comedy-drama Big Strong Man at Bilton Working Mens Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 14, 8pm:
MDAV presents Ibiza Sessions at Ivory Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra presents Romantics and Radicals featuring Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 15, 2pm:
Yorkshire Voices at Valley Gardens, Harrogate.
Monday, June 16, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society in association with the Harrogate & Knaresborough District of Sanctuary presents The Breadwinner at the Odeon during Refugee Week. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.
Thursday, June 19, 7.30pm:
Woodlands Drama Group presents A Month of Sundays at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2.30pm.
Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:
Two Yorkshire Normandy Veterans present Bomb Happy at Harrogate Library.
Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:
The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA presents Thank You for the Music 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:
Live music with Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, June 21, 6.30pm:
Motion Studios present Decades in Motion at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert: Music From Across the British Isles at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:
Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.
Sunday, June 22, 4pm:
Generation Dance present Shine at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, June 25-28, 7.45pm:
Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Notes From a Small Island at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.
Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:
Launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HACS Harrogate Music Festival with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack playing a programme of Hollywood Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:
The Magic of Motown at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 27, 7.30pm:
Lindisfarne at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 27, 6.30pm:
Combined Schools Charity Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, June 27, 11am:
The Young Musicians at Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents the Trio Concept performing Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn.
Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:
An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 28, 6.30pm:
Movies and Musicals Dance Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:
The Korros Ensemble rework classical favourites at Christ Church, Harrogate.
Sunday, June 29, 7.30pm:
Former BBC Young Jazz Musician finalist Fergus McCreadie brings his acclaimed trio to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:
The Rocket Man tribute to Elton John at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, July 9, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society in association with Zero Carbon Harrogate presents No One Is An Island plus 2040 at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.