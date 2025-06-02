Harrogate's essential guide to shows, art, gigs and events this weekend in June 2025

Planning to go out to a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to the entire month ahead:

Thursday, June 5-14:

Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 5-October 5:

June 7: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club, Harrogate.

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 5-7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate G&S Society presents HMS Pinafore at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:

A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Sound Connections with guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 6, 7.30pm:

Direct from the West End, Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 7, 8pm:

Stray Beats presents House Music, Acid & Techno with The Silverback, Cloudbass, Dan Wood and more at Major Tom's Social, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 7, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Jeff Innocent, Chris Washington and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 7, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Reflections featuring Brahms and more at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 8, 11am:

Diabetes Summer Fair with a bouncy castle, face painting, lucky dip, sporting activities, live music, food and drink, raffle at Bishop Monkton Village Hall, near Ripon.

Sunday, June 8, 2pm:

York Concert Band at Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 10-14, 2pm:

Harrogate Operatic Players present The Witches of Eastwick – A Musical Comedy at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7pm.

Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm:

The Growth House presents comedy-drama Big Strong Man at Bilton Working Mens Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 14, 8pm:

MDAV presents Ibiza Sessions at Ivory Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Romantics and Radicals featuring Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 15, 2pm:

Yorkshire Voices at Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

Monday, June 16, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society in association with the Harrogate & Knaresborough District of Sanctuary presents The Breadwinner at the Odeon during Refugee Week. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.

Thursday, June 19, 7.30pm:

Woodlands Drama Group presents A Month of Sundays at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:

Two Yorkshire Normandy Veterans present Bomb Happy at Harrogate Library.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA presents Thank You for the Music 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Live music with Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 21, 6.30pm:

Motion Studios present Decades in Motion at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert: Music From Across the British Isles at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.

Sunday, June 22, 4pm:

Generation Dance present Shine at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 25-28, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Notes From a Small Island at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

Launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HACS Harrogate Music Festival with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack playing a programme of Hollywood Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

The Magic of Motown at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 27, 7.30pm:

Lindisfarne at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 27, 6.30pm:

Combined Schools Charity Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 27, 11am:

The Young Musicians at Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents the Trio Concept performing Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 28, 6.30pm:

Movies and Musicals Dance Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

The Korros Ensemble rework classical favourites at Christ Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Former BBC Young Jazz Musician finalist Fergus McCreadie brings his acclaimed trio to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:

The Rocket Man tribute to Elton John at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, July 9, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society in association with Zero Carbon Harrogate presents No One Is An Island plus 2040 at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.