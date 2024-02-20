Harrogate to welcome line-up of global superstars for Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival's 21st anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement by organisers Harrogate International Festivals sees Programming Chair Ruth Ware introduce the likes of Richard Osman, Chris Carter, Jane Casey, Elly Griffiths, Vaseem Khan, Liz Nugent and more at what is the world’s largest and most prestigious celebration of crime fiction.

Returning to the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate for its 21st year, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is a highlight of the crime fiction year, offering fans from around the world a unique opportunity to hear from the biggest stars of the genre, discover exciting new talent and enjoy a packed programme of panels, talks and inspiring creative workshops.

Ruth Ware, a bestselling author herself, said: "I'm so proud of the incredible roster of special guests appearing at this year's festival.

"Together they showcase the strength, breadth and sheer excellence of the crime-writing landscape.”

Running from July 18-21, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2024 will showcase home-grown talent from around the UK, alongside exciting writers from Canada, Brazil and Ireland, in a thrilling celebration of the genre.

Vaseem Khan, award-winning author of the Baby Ganesh Agency series and the Malabar House novels and last year’s Festival Programming Chair, will open the Festival in conversation with Abir Mukherjee, author of the globally bestselling Wyndham & Banerjee series.

Programming Chair Ruth Ware will interview Richard Osman, author, producer and presenter of TV’s Pointless and Richard Osman’s House of Games, about his multi-million copy bestselling Thursday Murder Club series.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival turns 21 this year, and we look forward to bringing another brilliant event to Harrogate.

"Ruth has curated a thrilling programme with every crime fiction reader at its heart."

Simon Theakston, Chairman of lead sponsor T&R Theakston Ltd, said: “It continues to be a privilege to support the world’s best crime writing Festival as we have over the last 21 years.”