Harrogate Raworths event today will reveal 'most defining day in Britain’s history' by writer Iain Dale

Broadcaster Iain Dale will be discussing his new book, On This Day in History, at the Raworth’s Harrogate Literature Festival today, Friday.

So says political commentator, broadcaster and former prospective Conservative MP, Iain Dale, who today, Friday, October 21 at 4pm will be discussing his new book, On This Day in Politics at the Raworth’s Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel.

Writing as an observer of political history, but also as someone with an opinion, he charts the main events of the last few hundred years, with one event per page, per day.

“It was a defining day in so many ways,” said Iain.

"We effectively decided to stand up to the Germans as other countries weren’t able to, and it defined all our history since then.

“It heralded the loss of Empire. It set up all of the international infrastructure.

"In 1942 there’s an entry where Churchill meets with Roosevelt and they design the United Nations.

“It led to a very different outcome that could have happened had we not decided to go to war at that point.”

However, he added that May 10, 1940, when Churchill became Prime Minister rather than (Lord) Halifax, could be equally important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had it been Halifax, I’m pretty sure he would have sued for peace with Germany.

"So for modern Britain, September 3, 1939, is the most defining day.

"But you could argue the Act of Union in 1707 between England and Scotland was hugely significant, the Act of Union with Ireland in 1800, the Abolition of Slavery - everyone will have a different view.

“Part of the joy of writing this book was not those important days, but finding out things I didn’t know before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I said to you when was the first non-white MP elected, you would probably says sometime in the 1980s.

“It was in 1832 and John Stewart was a mixed race slave trader. Researching him and finding out all about him was fascinating. When he was in Parliament his race was never really raised. He was very independently minded and made a lot of speeches defending slavery.”

Iain Dale is being interviewed today at 4pm by his former LBC stablemate, Matt Stadlen.

“We have a stunning collection of guest speakers for the special tenth anniversary Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival,” said Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals which produces and curates the event,

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, this four-day event has grown in stature and importance, and has rightly claimed its place as one of the country’s leading literature festivals.

"We are really looking forward to our guest writers to Harrogate for what will be a very memorable, enjoyable series of events.”

A celebration of great writing in a hospitable atmosphere, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has previously been picked out as “one of the UK’s best Literary Festivals” by Harpers Bazaar magazine and “one of the top three literary festivals in the UK” by The Guardian.

Further information about Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, which runs to Sunday, October 23, at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, is available at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/

Advertisement Hide Ad