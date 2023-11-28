Harrogate music fans thrilled as Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral and more announced for Deer Shed Festival 2024

Harrogate music fans have received the exciting news that North Yorkshire’s biggest annual music event has just announced its first headliners for 2024.

The first acts scheduled to appear at next year’s Deer Shed Festival include: The Coral, Bombay Bicycle Club, CMAT, BC Camplight, The Go! Team, Los Bitchos, Stornoway, Fat Dog, Liz Lawrence, Personal Trainer, Baba Ali, Bess Atwell, Blue Bendy, Cerys Hafana, Dominie Hooper, Frozemode, Home Counties, MadMadMad, Picture Parlour, Tapir!, The Tubs, Viji.

As for the headliners at Deer Shed Festival 14, which will run from July 26th-29, 2024, music fans are sure to be thrilled by the choice of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, and CMAT.

Bombay Bicycle Club remain one of the most inventive, insistent and, arguably, influential British guitar bands of the generation.

Bombay Bicycle Club have been announced as Deer Shed Festival’s Saturday headliner in North Yorkshire in 2024. (Picture Tom Oxley)

Their latest album My Big Day immediately charted at number three in the UK to add to their four gold certified albums (100,000+ sales each) and more than 1 billion streams.

Joining Bombay Bicycle Club are northern musical pioneers The Coral.

First coming to prominence with a Mercury Prize nomination in 2002, their latest album release, September 2023’s Sea of Mirrors saw them described by Louder than War as “one of the best British bands of the last 20 years.”

Also headlining in the beautiful setting of Baldersby Park neart Thirsk will be CMAT, hot off the heels of releasing her second album Crazymad, For Me and recent performances on Jools Holland and The Graham Norton Show.