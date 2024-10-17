Harrogate authors overnight bestseller thriller set in Yorkshire asylum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local author and former architect L K Pang secures her second publishing deal with a psychological thriller set in Yorkshire in the 1950s, entitled The Night Counsellor, with bookstore signings throughout Yorkshire from Halloween onwards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LK says;

"Yorkshire has been a part of me since I entered the University of Sheffield to study architecture. The old manors and estates of Yorkshire have inspired a gothic edge to my titles."

LK's upcoming release The Night Counsellor follows a disturbing mystery when in 1953, a woman is found mute, naked, and drenched in blood on the outskirts of West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire bookstore tour

With no memory of her past and no one to claim her, she is dubbed Patient A and placed under the care of The Beaumont, a fictional institute inspired by High Royds Mental Hospital in Yorks, recently renovated into Chevin Park Apartments.

"Research is vital when writing historical fiction, nothing feels as real as visiting the place itself. I went on a drab, rainy day, and the giant clock tower still looms ominously over the site."

Whilst the tale holds an eerie nostalgia for Yorkshire, the narrative highlights how dramatically times have changed towards mental health treatment and awareness.

"The horrors of how people with mental health problems were treated for centuries lay firmly on my mind and I am glad to see the continual change in society for the better. But the work does not stop here. I hope this is a take-away readers can benefit from reading The Night Counsellor."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Royds Hospital now luxury apartments in Yorkshire

L.K will be touring Yorkshire with a host of bookstore readings and talks, beginning with a Waterstones book signing in her home town of Harrogate on the 9th November, with additional dates in Knaresborough, Bedale, York, Leeds, Wakefield and Oxfordshire.

Staying true to the author's love of architecture, the launch will be held at the grand estate Aldward Manor in Yorkshire with a spine-tingling reenactment of the opening scene for attendees to enjoy - if they dare!

The Night Counsellor is L K Pang's second release and will be published on October 17th by award-winning Yorks-based Independent Publisher Chronos Publishing.

“We are delighted to release The Night Counsellor, a novel that not only captivates with its psychological intensity but also boldly addresses the difficult and often hidden issues of the past. We are proud to support works that challenge conventions and bring such powerful, thought-provoking stories to our readers.” – Taryn Johnston, Founder, Chronos Publishing