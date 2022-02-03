Fantastic chance to see one of world's most popular authors - Alexander McCall Smith - at Yorkshire theatre

Alexander McCall Smith will be discussing the new instalment in his much-loved Scotland Street series, Love in the Time of Bertie, at York Theatre Royal on 14 March at 7.30pm

He will be in discussion with Fiona Lindsay for this pre-York Literature Festival event, with a book-signing after the show.

Alexander McCall Smith is the author of the No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, which has sold over 25 million copies. Since then he has devoted his time to the writing of fiction and has seen his various series of books translated into over 46 languages and become bestsellers throughout the world.

Intertwining their live discussion with footage shot on location in Edinburgh, Alexander will invite the audience into his home to his study where he writes surrounded by painting and books.

He will take a trip to Valvona and Carolina, Scotland’s oldest delicatessen and Italian wine merchant which features in his books, and to Scotland Street itself, the New Town street which is as full of personality as any of the characters he creates.

He and Fiona Lindsay will delve into his illustrious career, his warm-hearted, humorous and wonderfully wise new novel, and what inspires him to keep writing.

Fiona Lindsay creates, curates and presents unique entertainment content for theatres, broadcast, digital and film.

Alexander will be signing books after the show. A limited number of copies of Love in the Time of Bertie will be available to purchase on the evening although it is recommended you buy a copy with your ticket.